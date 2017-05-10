American International Group Plans To...

American International Group Plans To Name Duperreault As New CEO

7 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brian Duperreault will get the nod to assume the CEO slot at AIG, with final details still being ironed out on an employment agreement. Mr. Duperreault is a good choice to lead the firm, given his long past tenure with AIG, his stellar reputation, and his credibility with investors and regulators.

