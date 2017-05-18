75 per cent increase in fatalities by security forces - report
Oversight agency the Independent Commission of Investigations is reporting a 75 per cent increase in fatalities by the security forces. INDECOM says a total of 42 persons were killed by members of the security forces as well as the Department of Correctional Services over the first three months of the year.
