United Technologies' Satisfying Old-Fashioned Win

The $95 billion maker of jet engines, air conditioners and elevators reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that comfortably exceeded analysts' estimates. It largely got there the old-fashioned way, with strong organic revenue growth of 3 percent and a decent enough profit performance, as opposed to relying on the below-the-line assistance that investors have shown little patience for this industrial earnings season.

