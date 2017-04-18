United Technologies: Forecasting Valuation And Dividend Growth
I have previously laid out the case for why United Technologies is a strong dividend growth stock investment, which you can see here . In this article, I will apply the conclusions drawn from that article to forecast expected dividend payouts, share buybacks, and valuation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Oath keepers
|127
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC