United Technologies added to US 1 List at BofA Merrill Lynch
United Technologies is added to the US 1 List at BofA Merrill Lynch, as it maintains its Buy rating and $130 price target, seeing 2017 as the stock's trough in segment operating margins as headwinds begin to ease after the stock's lackluster YTD performance. Lynch notes that 2017 is a challenging year for Otis as the company invests more money on R&D to upgrade its product portfolio, but as incremental R&D tapers off and the OE market normalizes, the firm sees Otis margins improving to 17.8% in 2018 from an expected 17.0% in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|13 hr
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC