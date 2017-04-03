United Technologies added to US 1 Lis...

United Technologies added to US 1 List at BofA Merrill Lynch

United Technologies is added to the US 1 List at BofA Merrill Lynch, as it maintains its Buy rating and $130 price target, seeing 2017 as the stock's trough in segment operating margins as headwinds begin to ease after the stock's lackluster YTD performance. Lynch notes that 2017 is a challenging year for Otis as the company invests more money on R&D to upgrade its product portfolio, but as incremental R&D tapers off and the OE market normalizes, the firm sees Otis margins improving to 17.8% in 2018 from an expected 17.0% in 2017.

