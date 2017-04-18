The Latest: Union head says OT at roo...

The Latest: Union head says OT at root of prison problems

Waco Tribune-Herald

A union leader representing Nebraska correctional officers says a prison with a history of deadly riots would see less violence if employees didn't have to work as much overtime. The executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, Mike Marvin, says workers are forced to stay on the job for overtime shifts at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution because of staffing shortages.

