The Latest: Officials say 2 other prison staffers assaulted
Dawn-Renee Smith of the Department of Correctional Services said in a release Saturday that the two staffers were assaulted when they came to the aid of aid of another staffer who was attacked by prisoners Friday evening at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. She says the first staffer who was attacked was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
