The Brink's Company: Is It Time To Short The Stock?
Since the end of 2016, The Brink's Company's shares have shown a ~40% growth in value: Brink's market capitalization has reached a level of $2.9 billion, and the 52-week range is now between $26.86 and $57.90 as of April 21, 2017 . As seen in the recent press release, the company's management set very ambitious goals for the period 2017-2019: "a We have developed, and are starting to deliver on, a three-year plan to drive substantial value for our shareholders.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Sat
|Awake
|128
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
