TASER Just Changed Its Name to Axon: Does It Matter?
We knew TASER International had been serious about winning the body camera market, but its decision to change the company name to Axon Enterprise However, by burying its well-known, immediately identifiable brand with something that could mean anything, Axon risks devaluing the extensive goodwill that's been built up over the years, and there's nothing to suggest it will be a successful strategy either. , though it is keeping its storied firearmsname, much as Axon isn't changing the name of its stun guns.
