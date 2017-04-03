Stretched prison system hit by new be...

Stretched prison system hit by new bed delay

5 hrs ago

MONTH delay in opening new prison beds at Port Augusta will stretch an already at-capacity corrections system, but the department says it is able to safely manage demand. Department of Correctional Services chief executive David Brown told a parliamentary committee the 128-bed upgrade at Port Augusta would not be finished until September because of an unseasonably wet summer and asbestos issues, six months after its planned unveiling in March.

