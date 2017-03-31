Danvers, MA, based Investment company Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock, New England Realty Associates LP, sells iShares TIPS Bond, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, United Technologies during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.