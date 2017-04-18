Pratt & Whitney announces DGCA certification for customer training center in Hyderabad
New Delhi , Apr 21 : A division of United Technologies Corp., Pratt Whitney has announced today the certification of its customer training center in Hyderabad by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which is the Indian civil aviation regulator. This is a major milestone for United Technologies Corporation India Private Limited , as it allows the company to provide DGCA CAR147-approved training to aircraft engineers and technicians from Pratt & Whitney's airline customers in the region.
