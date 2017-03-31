Pensionfund Sabic Buys Facebook, Celgene, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Merck, Qualcomm, McDonald's

Investment company Pensionfund Sabic buys Facebook, Celgene, Eli Lilly and Co, United Technologies, Analog Devices, Stryker, Baxter International, Electronic Arts, Align Technology, ManpowerGroup, sells Merck, Qualcomm, McDonald's, CVS Health, Apple during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2017-03-31, Pensionfund Sabic owns 205 stocks with a total value of $324 million.

