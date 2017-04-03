NAPCO Security Technologies Announces New Products to be shown at the ISC West Trade Show
The new Dual Path Firei 1 2radio which addresses the need in certain markets where it is required for both a cellular and internet signal to be sent to the central station and will generate additional recurring revenues for the Company. Our new iLock App which enables a smartphone to lock and unlock the doors with Alarm Lock and Marks locks that are already used in many schools, universities and high rise buildings.
