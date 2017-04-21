Naloxone available in Manitoulin Island communities
Five pharmacies on Manitoulin Island are among the over 200 cities and towns in Ontario where access has been expanded by the province of Ontario to a life-saving drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose. The drug is being provided free of charge.
