Mozambique's Former Leader Dragged Into $2 Billion Debt Probe an hour ago

Mozambique's attorney-general asked the country's banks to provide details of former President Armando Guebuza's accounts as part of an audit of $2 billion of previously undisclosed government loans. The office requested the information about Guebuza and 17 other individuals and an institution for the period January 2012 to December 2016, according to a letter sent to the country's banks and obtained by Bloomberg.

