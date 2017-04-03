Legislation creates task force to stu...

Legislation creates task force to study surveillance tactics

Read more: Albany Times Union

A bill making its way through the Maryland legislature would create a taskforce to study police use of surveillance technologies, such as facial recognition software. The bill, HB 1065, establishing the Task Force to Study Law Enforcement Surveillance Technologies, passed in the Maryland House and is now under consideration by a Senate committee .

