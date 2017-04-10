Kingstona s 145th anniversary launche...

Kingstona s 145th anniversary launched amidst fanfare

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation on Tuesday launched the celebration of Kingston's 145th anniversary as the capital of Jamaica at South Parade in downtown Kingston. Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Department of Correctional Services, and the Boys' and Girls' Brigade formed a guard of honour which was inspected by Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, who represented Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the launch.

