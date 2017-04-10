Kingstona s 145th anniversary launched amidst fanfare
The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation on Tuesday launched the celebration of Kingston's 145th anniversary as the capital of Jamaica at South Parade in downtown Kingston. Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, Department of Correctional Services, and the Boys' and Girls' Brigade formed a guard of honour which was inspected by Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, who represented Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the launch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC