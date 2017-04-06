InvenSense Inc (INVN) Receives $10.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Shares of InvenSense Inc have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC