High-tech empowers cause of globalization
Gregory Hayes, chairman and chief executive officer of United Technologies Corp, believes that globalization will not only increase trade among countriesi1 4 but will also create global supply chain networks across developed and developing countries. "As global supply chains expand, it has become more accessible to developing markets, allowing businesses in these countries to participate in the global economy more efficiently and cost effectively," said Hayes.
