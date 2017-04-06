Greenberg Rails Against Trump's America-First Policy 44 minutes ago

Chubb Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Evan Greenberg criticized one of President Donald Trump's favorite phrases and said the U.S. must avoid the risk of becoming so inward-looking that the nation cedes its historic role in shaping a liberal order that has benefited the country for decades. "Without U.S. leadership, the system lacks confi•dence and our allies and others seek alternatives," Greenberg wrote in his annual letter , which was published on the company's website.

