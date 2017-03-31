Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd Buys General Electric Co, United Technologies, Legg Mason, Sells ...

Elmhurst, IL, based Investment company Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd buys General Electric Co, United Technologies, Legg Mason, Abbott Laboratories, sells United Rentals, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of Americaoration, Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. As of 2017-03-31, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd owns 44 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

