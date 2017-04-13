Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Lowered to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Federal Signal Corporation is a manufacturer and worldwide supplier of safety, signaling and communications equipment, hazardous area lighting, fire rescue products, street sweeping and vacuum loader vehicles, parking control equipment, custom on-premise signage, carbide cutting tools, precision punches and related die components. " Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.