Federal Court Orders Plaintiffs' Lawyers To Pay Costs And Fees To...
In the litigation, the plaintiff firefighters claimed to have suffered hearing loss from the Company's sirens. However, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs dismissed their cases after the Company had incurred significant costs defending them.
