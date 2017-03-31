Evanson Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total World Stock Index, Tesla, Bruker, Sells James ...
Carmel, CA, based Investment company Evanson Asset Management, LLC buys Vanguard Total World Stock Index, Tesla, Bruker, United Technologies, Vanguard S&P 500, Vanguard Large-Cap ETF - DNQ, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Wal-Mart Stores, Enbridge, Cullen/Frost Bankers, sells James Hardie Industries PLC, Copart, Square, Old National Bancorp, Vanguard Materials ETF - DNQ during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evanson Asset Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Evanson Asset Management, LLC owns 218 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
