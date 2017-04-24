Daily Dividend Report: UTX, SJM, GPC, WWD, SJI

United Technologies declared a dividend of 66 cents per common share payable June 10 to shareowners of record at the close of business May 19. The J. M. Smucker Company has approved a $0.75 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Thursday, June 1, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, May 12, 2017.

