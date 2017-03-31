Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Facebook...

Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Facebook, Qualcomm, CVS Health, Sells Altria Group, NextEra ...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc buys Facebook, Qualcomm, CVS Health, Philip Morris International, United Technologies, Starbucks, Verizon Communications, Cerner, Affiliated Managers Group, Square, sells Altria Group, NextEra Energy, Deere, JPMorgan Chase, Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) Apr 5 JMR 155
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar 18 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC