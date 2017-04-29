Corecivic Inc (CXW) Stake Boosted by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC
Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corecivic Inc by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,568 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period.
