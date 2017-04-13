Company: Nebraska shouldn't have gott...

Company: Nebraska shouldn't have gotten death penalty drug

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A German pharmaceutical manufacturer whose drugs ended up in Nebraska's lethal injection supply never intended for state officials to obtain them and tried unsuccessfully to get the corrections department to return them, a company spokesman said Thursday. Nebraska's corrections department was only able to buy potassium chloride in 2015 because one of its U.S. distributors made a mistake, said Fresenius Kabi spokesman Matt Kuhn.

