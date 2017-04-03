Chubb names North America division president
Mr. Gunter succeeds Steven R. Pozzi, 60, who will retire at the end of the year after a 36-year career in the insurance industry. He will remain available to Mr. Gunter during the transition and serve as an advisor on special projects for Chubb's North America and overseas general divisions, Chubb said in a statement.
