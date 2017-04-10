Axon's Big Move May Be Driven By Naked Short Covering
Last week, Taser International Inc - previously traded , now - fell after the company announced its offering a free one-year trial of its body cameras to every police officer in the United States. However, in the days since the announcement, the stock has rebounded significantly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC