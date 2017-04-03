3M: Can This Dividend Stalwart Successfully Defend Its Growth Patents?
The lawsuit is based on the notion that Amphenol infringed on two of 3M's patents relating to its shielded electrical cables. These patents account for just a very small part of 3M's revenue streams but the problem is they are a solution for a growing area, server rooms of data centers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Apr 5
|JMR
|155
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC