'What if the stocks of the industrials turn out to be cheaper than we think?'

I just spent some time with Greg Hayes, CEO of United Technologies , and I have to tell you his businesses, whether they be aerospace, Otis elevators or heating ventilation and air conditioning, are all looking up, and while aerospace has been strong, the turn in the latter two is stunning to me. The biggest issue Hayes has? Finding enough mechanics to work at the factories, particularly with Otis....146 more words left in this article.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.