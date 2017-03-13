Weekly CFO Buys Highlights

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, the recent chief financial officer buys were: STORE Capital Corp. , Atlantic Power Corp. and The Brink's Co. . STORE Capital CFO, Executive Vice President and Treasurer Catherine F. Long bought 5,550 shares for $22.52 per share on March 13. The stock price has increased by 3.55%.

