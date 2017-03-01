UBS economists see Fed hiking U.S. rates in March
UBS economists said on Thursday they expect the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting in mid-March as recent data signaled rising domestic inflation and global growth. They cautioned a March rate hike is "hardly assured" as the readings on wages, consumer spending and industrial output have not matched the surge in business and consumer confidence following Donald Trump's surprise presidential victory last November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC