Two prison-related lawsuits settled
A local man has secured settlement agreements in two suits he filed against one of the nation's largest privately owned prison operators. Eric Lambert, 29, who said he was twice injured while serving a prison sentence in a Kentucky facility operated by CoreCivic , filed the suits in Superior Court Civil Division in Bennington and Windham counties.
