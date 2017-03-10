Thurgood Marshall Jr. Sits On CoreCivic's Board Of Trustees, Now ...
After having served 15 years on the Corecivic Inc Board of Trustees, Thurgood Marshall Jr., the son of late Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, seems to have lost confidence in the private prison company. On Thursday, Marshall sold 2,750 CoreCivic shares at a value of $32.50 each.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|boy
|154
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC