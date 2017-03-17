This Stock Could Be the Next Dividend...

This Stock Could Be the Next Dividend Aristocrat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Motley Fool

IBM and United Technologies are massive companies within a few years' dividend increases of joining the dividend aristocrats list, while Polaris Industries must get bigger and stretch out its divvy streak to make the cut. There are currently 50 companies whose stocks qualify as "dividend aristocrats," meaning they're components of the S&P 500 , and they have paid a dividend -- and raised it -- for 25 consecutive years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... 6 hr Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb 18 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,647,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC