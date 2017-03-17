This Stock Could Be the Next Dividend Aristocrat
IBM and United Technologies are massive companies within a few years' dividend increases of joining the dividend aristocrats list, while Polaris Industries must get bigger and stretch out its divvy streak to make the cut. There are currently 50 companies whose stocks qualify as "dividend aristocrats," meaning they're components of the S&P 500 , and they have paid a dividend -- and raised it -- for 25 consecutive years.
