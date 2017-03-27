Taser's New Hires Could Be The Competitive Edge It's Been Looking For
"We continue to believe that TASER International, Inc. 's unaided brand awareness, very high market share, and its business model gives it significant leading advantage over competitors in non-lethal weaponry, and the developing business of online forensics and evidence management," said Imperial Capital's Jeff Kessler, in a note. Kessler believes leadership changes at Taser highlight the company's target of transforming into a "high-tech growth company," with management focused on becoming a larger competitor in the SaaS-based public safety market.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|boy
|154
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
