Taser's New Hires Could Be The Competitive Edge It's Been Looking For

"We continue to believe that TASER International, Inc. 's unaided brand awareness, very high market share, and its business model gives it significant leading advantage over competitors in non-lethal weaponry, and the developing business of online forensics and evidence management," said Imperial Capital's Jeff Kessler, in a note. Kessler believes leadership changes at Taser highlight the company's target of transforming into a "high-tech growth company," with management focused on becoming a larger competitor in the SaaS-based public safety market.

