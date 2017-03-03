TASER International, Inc. (TASR) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.37 Per ...

TASER International, Inc. - Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of TASER International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

