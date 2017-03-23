Tama County District Court
Reyes Puentes-Lopez, 45, Montour, entered a written guilty plea to charges of 2nd offense drunken driving and driving while revoked. He was sentenced to the OWI Program and is to report to the designated facility in Marshalltown as directed by the 6th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.
