Students urge Vanderbilt against private prison investment
Vanderbilt University's student government is urging the school to set guidelines against any investment in private prisons, though the school says it currently has no such investments. The student group says Vanderbilt's relationship with Nashville-based Corrections Corporation of America, now named CoreCivic, puts the university in a unique position to take the stance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
|Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16)
|May '16
|Three Psyche
|1
|Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC