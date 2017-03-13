St Albans stabbing spree: Officials 'exacerbated' tensions

St Albans Maximum Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape known to be one of the country's most shameful prisons is dangerously overcrowded and understaffed perpetuating the problem of gangsterism within prison walls. On Friday, the laxity on part of St Albans Prison management to implement security operational procedures was brought under the microscope in a report by the Department of Correctional Services.

