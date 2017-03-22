Simon Freakley: The restructuring whiz putting out corporate fires

When Red Adair was asked how he justified his legendary charges for extinguishing oil rigs blazes he had a simple answer: "If you think it's expensive to hire a professional to do the job, wait 'til you hire an amateur." The quote comes to mind when Simon Freakley, uber-smooth boss of restructuring group AlixPartners, explains how he charges what he does for the work of his corporate Red Adairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.