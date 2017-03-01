Security ministry designs new plan to...

Security ministry designs new plan to enhance security, accountability in correctional facilities

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

A new comprehensive plan to enhance accountability and enforcement in the island's correctional facilities is being crafted by the Ministry of National Security. "We are refining a comprehensive action plan focused on enhancing accountability and enforcement," said Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, state minister in the Ministry of National Security, in a release this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb 18 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
News CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07) Jun '16 Go jerry go 15
News Here's How Wall Street Is Getting Ready for Pre... (May '16) May '16 Three Psyche 1
News Trump Brings Fiery Message To Thousands in Hart... (Apr '16) May '16 Just Sayin 20
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC