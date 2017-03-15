Scotland's Sturgeon says: I can win an independence vote

On Monday, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed she was going to seek parliamentary approval to call a fresh referendum on Scotland's independence. "If I ruled out a referendum, I would be deciding - completely unilaterally - that Scotland will follow the United Kingdom to a hard Brexit come-what-may, no matter how damaging to our economy and our society it turns out to be".

