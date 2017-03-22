Sacramento, San Bernardino and Pittsburgh Police Deploy Cameras on the Axon Network
These orders were received in the first quarter of 2017 and will ship in phased deployments beginning the first quarter of 2017. Police Department : 750 Axon Body 2 and Axon Flex cameras with five years of Evidence.com on the TASER Assurance Plan .
