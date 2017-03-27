Report: BuzzFeed is going public in 2018
Earlier this year, a new publication started covering state politics in Pennsylvania in an old way - print. The Caucus, a print-only publication from LNP Media Read More IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR ADVERTISING WEEK - Paul Marcum, Director of Global Digital Marketing for GE, left, and Jonah Peretti, Founder and CEO of Buzzfeed, give a presentation at Advertising Week on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012 in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|boy
|154
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar 18
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
|CCA buys 108 acres at Four Lakes for prison (Jul '07)
|Jun '16
|Go jerry go
|15
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC