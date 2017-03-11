Privately run immigration detention is so violent that prisoners beg to be kept in solitary
With Obama's federal government reducing the role of private prisons in the incarceration of Americans, companies like Corrections Corporation of America and GAO aggressively moved into providing detention facilities for people awaiting deportation, like the 2,000,000+ people deported under the Obama administrations. These detention facilities were, if anything, even more cruel and inhumane than the private prisons that warehoused so many Americans.
