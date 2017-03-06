Private prisons reach deal with women forced to show tampons
An agreement has been reached between the nation's largest private prison operator and female visitors who said they had to undergo strip searches to prove they were menstruating. A federal court order on Monday dismissed claims against Corrections Corporation of America , now named CoreCivic, and officers at Tennessee's South Central Correctional Facility officers.
